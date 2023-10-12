VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/11/2023

Wednesday October 11, 2023

1:01 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for asthma attack.

1:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

2:00 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Prairie Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was weak and unable to move.

2:05 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Hessian Road in Jackson Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

3:07 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject experiencing heart issues.

6:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Hoaglin Township to contact a resident for Defiance County.

7:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for an unruly juvenile refusing to go to school.

7:20 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with stroke symptoms.

7:32 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township to check a vehicle abandon in a private driveway.

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of an injured deer.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to remove debris from the roadway.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

3:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to check an occupied disabled vehicle.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township on a complaint of harassment.

5:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of harassment.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township to contact a resident for Allen County.