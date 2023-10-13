VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/12/2023

Thursday October 12, 2023

6:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

7:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township on a report of reckless driving.

8:31 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Savion Miguel Valetine Vance, 24, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:09 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Walnut Grove Church Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of identity fraud.

11:09 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Larry Wayne Wilson, 54, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies along with Delphos Fire responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a semi-truck on its side. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Front Street in Glenmore to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ries Road in York Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

11:08 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with chest pain.