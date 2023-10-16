VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/13/2023

Friday October 13, 2023

9:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to standby as a peace officer for eviction proceedings.

10:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a loose dog.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert into Paulding County.

2:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.

4:35 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Mark A. Sampson, 32, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of fraud.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject being disorderly.

6:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Augustine Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of two loose dogs.

6:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township on a report of reckless driving.

6:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road on a complaint of loose dogs.

7:15 p.m. – Dispatched the Convoy Marshall to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of a runaway juvenile.

7:25 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject feeling lightheaded.

7:52 p.m. – Dispatched the Convoy Marshall to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with an unruly juvenile.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at a location on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

10:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.