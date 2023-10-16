VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/14/2023

Saturday October 14, 2023

3:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a report of reckless driving.

8:44 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Griswald Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of fraud.

9:43 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ohio 697 in Ridge Township on a complaint of fraud.

12:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

12:45 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog killing their cat.

1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shaffer Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:14 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject feeling lightheaded.

8:13 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Willow Ridge Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a nosebleed.