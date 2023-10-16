VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/15/2023

Sunday October 15, 2023

12:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.

3:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

5:33 a.m. – Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City. The vehicle was dragging a bumper and had crossed the center line. The subject attempted to flee from feputies at one point

and refused to comply with conducting the sobriety test. The subject was charged with OVI refusal, obstructing official business, failure to drive in marked lanes, and unsafe motor vehicle. Bryan D. Boroff, 37, of Ohio City was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to investigate a report of breaking and entering.

12:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to take a report of missing property.

12:41 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Lima Municipal Court at 838 Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert. Joseph David Schaffer, 37, was taken into custody and transferred to Allen County Ohio Authorities.

12:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Jackson Township on a report of a subject hitchhiking.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy on a complaint of menacing.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of vandalism.

7:36 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township requested a welfare check on family.