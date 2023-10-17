Van Wert Police blotter 10/8-10/14/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 8 – arrested Charles Gurganus, 28, for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. The arrest was made in the 300 block of N. Harrison St.

Sunday, October 8 – a found firearm was turned into the police department.

Sunday, October 8 – took a trespass report in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Sunday, October 8 – a theft report was taken in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Sunday, October 8 – criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of Gordon Ave. No charges were filed.

Monday, October 9 – Esteban Perez, 44, of Van Wert was arrested for OVI and on a warrant in the 600 block of E. Central Ave.

Tuesday, October 10 – a welfare check was conducted in the 600 block of State St.

Tuesday, October 10 – a South Ave. resident reported an attempted identity fraud. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, October 10 – a female reported being scammed out of money.

Tuesday, October 10 – an incident of disorderly conduct was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, October 10 – arrested Johnny Nunemaker for domestic violence after an incident in the 500 block of George St.

Tuesday, October 10 – received a report of a medical issue in the 200 block of S. Tyler St.

Wednesday, October 11 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Wednesday, October 11 – received a report of a stolen tricycle in the 400 block of N. Cherry St.

Wednesday, October 11 – a resident in the 300 block of W. Maple St. reported being the victim of internet fraud. No charges were filed.

Thursday, October 12 – received a report of criminal trespassing in the 200 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, October 12 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, October 12 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway. The juvenile was located in the 700 block of E. Crawford St. Upon making contact, the juvenile tried to flee on foot and was apprehended, and was later charged with aggravated menacing and obstructing official business.

Thursday, October 12 – received a report of a theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, October 13 – a report was made in reference to a scam.

Friday, October 13 – arrested Gavin McMichael on a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court. He was also charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.

Friday, October 13 – received a report of disorderly conduct in the 600 block of N. Franklin St. No charges were filed.

Saturday, October 14 – a school bus violation report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.