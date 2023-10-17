VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/16/2023

Monday October 16, 2023

2:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject walking in the roadway.

6:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for an abandoned vehicle left on private property.

7:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

8:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with juveniles being unruly and refusing to go to school.

8:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pancake Road in Harrison Township for a stray dog on the property.

8:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Elm Sugar Road in Union Township to investigate a report of breaking and entering.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Willshire Road Dog on a complaint of a customer failing to pay for gas.

12:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.

12:59 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township for an unruly juvenile involving domestic violence.

7:04 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

11:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of a domestic dispute.