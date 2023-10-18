VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/17/2023

Tuesday October 17, 2023

12:31 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs a fifth degree felony. Ethan William Bear, 22, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of several mailboxes being tampered with and mail being taken.

8:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject.

9:46 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject who was confused.

12:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of two stray dogs.

3:22 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on U.S. 30 for a subject who became ill.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an abandoned residence on U.S. 127 in Union Township on a report of an open door.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a juvenile.

8:28 p.m.- Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.