VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/18/2023

Wednesday October 18, 2023

12:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Little Auglaize River Road in Washington Township.

8:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Raymond Street to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Clay Street in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for civil contempt. Paul Arnold Deal, 47, of Greenville is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Failure to Appear. Daniel Kent, 46, of Paulding is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a suspicious person.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gay Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:02 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire for a residential structure fire in Grover Hill.

8:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Union Township on a report of a vehicle sitting in the middle of the roadway.

10:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a fight. Wren EMS transported one male victim to Van Wert Health for evaluation of injuries. Austin Campbell, 28, of Willshire was arrested and charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Campbell is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.