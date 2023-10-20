VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/19/2023

Thursday October 19, 2023

12:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to remove a deer from the roadway.

5:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash. A 2006 Chevrolet Express driven by Jacob Anthony Allen Neeley of Ohio City slowed to check a male walking on the roadway and was hit from behind by a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Victoria Leah Matthews of Ohio City. Neeley’s car went off the road and hit a utility pole. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene and minor injuries were reported.

9:30 a.m. – Deputies along with Wren EMS responded to a medical alarm at a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Willshire Township for a subject that had fallen.

9:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point on a civil issued involving child custody.

11:17 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for bond violation. Kyle Andrew Jacks, 33, of De Graff, Ohio is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:57 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for bond violation. Zachariah Germann, 35, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Liberty Township to check an open line 911 call.

4:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Court Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.

10:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle at a vacant residence.

11:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The driver, Adam Leroy Welker of Mendon lost control at 116 and Mendon Road, went through a guardrail and into a pasture. No injuries were reported.