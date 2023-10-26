VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/25/2023

Wednesday October 25, 2023

12:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of menacing.

1:25 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

4:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

5:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to remove a deer from the roadway.

6:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a disabled vehicle partially in the roadway.

8:25 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert for a subject with numbness in her feet.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:52 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a possible seizure.

12:47 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a cardiac event.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to investigate a complaint of a protection order violation.

3:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of trespassing.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for an unknown subject at the property having a mental health crisis.

7:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a subject walking in the roadway.

8:45 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a subject walking and experiencing numbness in her feet.

9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bellis Road in Washington Township to assist with a subject having a mental health crisis.