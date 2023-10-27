VWCO Sheriff’s activity 10/26/2023

Thursday October 26, 2023

12:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

5:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:50 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was lethargic.

8:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bergner Road in Union Township on an automated alert from an iPhone reporting a possible motor vehicle crash.

11:55 a.m.. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Jackson Township after receiving a report that a runaway juvenile from Paulding County could be at the residence. The juvenile was located and returned to the custody of parents.

12:29 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township for a child having convulsions.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of an unruly juvenile.

6:17 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation. Cheryl Ann Kirk, 36, of Fort Jennings is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies and Middle Point Fire to a location on Church Road in Hoaglin Township on a report of a fire in a woods.

10:15 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township. No injuries were reported.

11:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.