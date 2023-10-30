Staropoli appointed to Central board

Central Insurance has announced the appointment of Richard Staropoli to its Board of Directors, effective October 27. Staropoli’s extensive cyber security background, impressive investigative experience, and exceptional leadership make him an invaluable addition to Central Insurance.

“Richard possesses the qualities and qualifications that align with Central’s vision and values. He will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in protecting our fine company and guiding us toward continued growth and success,” said Evan Purmort, CEO and president.

Richad Staropoli

As a senior managing director and partner at Rivada Networks, Richard manages a critical relationship with the Department of Defense and the U.S. government. In 2017, he became the first presidentially appointed chief information officer for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. As CIO, he was responsible for establishing the National Cyber-Security Policy and maintaining the operability of the U.S. critical infrastructure platforms.

Richard’s expertise extends to financial matters as well, having held the position of chief information security officer and head of counter-party risk at global hedge fund Fortress Investment Group. Prior to Fortress, Richard served a 25-year distinguished career as a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service.

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and has since evolved into Central Insurance, a property and casualty insurance carrier providing premium coverage for hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses across the country. Central Insurance remains based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, and Dallas, with satellite offices in Columbus and Salt Lake City. Central Insurance has combined assets of more than $2 billion. Central Insurance’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent). For more information, please visit central-insurance.com.