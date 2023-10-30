VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/27/2023

Friday October 27, 2023

1:10 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Linn Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with shortness of breath and shoulder pain.

5:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Greenville Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

7:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:06 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear at a location on Main Street in Van Wert. Tamara L. Adams, 38, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:50 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject that had fallen.

11:55 a.m. – Dog warden responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a loose dog.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

12:25 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township to check the welfare of a resident.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Staam Road in Harrison Township to investigate a complaint of fraud.

5:12 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident in reference a child refusing to attend court ordered visitation.

6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a hit-skip motor vehicle crash that occurred on private property.

7:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of a possible fire. No fire was located.

9:51 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a fire alarm.

10:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a male subject wandering around various residences.