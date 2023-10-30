VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/28/2023

Saturday October 28, 2023

1:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shenk Road in Washington Township on a report of the stop sign missing.

9:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cable Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Joel Lee Crawford, 35, of Richey Road in Pleasant Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional

Facility.

12:18 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Pewterboy Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

1:11 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

2:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check the area for a possible fire.

4:11 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of harassment. Corey Dana Dolt, 34, of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township was arrested on a minor

misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business. The subject also had an active warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:31 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Maxine Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

6:24 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with an altered level of consciousness.

6:43 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Police to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of harassment.

7:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren on a complaint of threats. Zachary D. Reichert, 41, of Wren was arrested and charged with first degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:23 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Alexander Road in Willshire Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a subject.

11:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a report of a possible underage party and several illegally parked vehicles.