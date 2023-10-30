VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/29/2023
Sunday October 29, 2023
2:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
2:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
2:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile later returned home.
5:12 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Payne Road in Tully Township for a subject who had fallen.
5:20 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.
6:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a subject being bitten by a dog.
7:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cable Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township on a report of an open door at a vacant property.
1:31 p.m. Dispatched Wren EMS on Walnut Grover Church Road in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.
2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
3:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire and Van Wert Fire to a report of a possible grain bin fire on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a report of a subject driving in the wrong lanes.
9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
POSTED: 10/30/23 at 12:04 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement