VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/29/2023

Sunday October 29, 2023

2:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

2:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile later returned home.

5:12 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Payne Road in Tully Township for a subject who had fallen.

5:20 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

6:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a subject being bitten by a dog.

7:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cable Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township on a report of an open door at a vacant property.

1:31 p.m. Dispatched Wren EMS on Walnut Grover Church Road in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire and Van Wert Fire to a report of a possible grain bin fire on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a report of a subject driving in the wrong lanes.

9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.