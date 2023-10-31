State and local issues appear on the November 7 ballot
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7, one week from today, and in Van Wert County the ballot will include two controversial statewide issues along with more than a dozen local issues.
State Issue 1 is commonly referred to as the “proposed abortion amendment” and deals with reproductive rights and decisions. State Issue 2 concerns the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Of the 13 local issues on the ballot are countywide and none of them are in the City of Van Wert. Here is a list of the local issues as presented by the Van Wert County Board of Elections.
Village of Convoy: five years, 2 mills, renewal for fire and EMS equipment.
Village of Ohio City: five years, 3.5 mills, renewal for current operating expenses.
Village of Scott: five years, 2 mills, renewal fire and EMS expenses.
Harrison Township: five years, 2.2 mills, renewal for fire protection and ambulance/emergency services.
Harrison Township: five years, 0.5 mills, renewal for current expenses.
Harrison Township: five years, 0.3 mills, renewal for fire and EMS.
Union Township: five years, 0.8 mills, renewal for current expenses.
Lincolnview Local School District: five years, 2.5 mills, renewal for permanent improvements.
Liberty Township (excluding the Village of Ohio City): three years, 1.4 mills, renewal for fire protection.
Union Township (excluding the Village of Scott): five years, 1.8 mills, renewal.
Willshire Township (excluding the villages of Wren and Willshire): five years, 2 mills, replacement levy for fire and EMS services.
Village of Willshire: electric aggregation.
Village of Willshire: natural gas aggregation.
The local ballot also has the Van Wert mayor’s race, city and village council races, school board and township trustee races. Extended early in-person voting hours are being offered through Sunday.
