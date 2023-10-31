State and local issues appear on the November 7 ballot

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7, one week from today, and in Van Wert County the ballot will include two controversial statewide issues along with more than a dozen local issues.

State Issue 1 is commonly referred to as the “proposed abortion amendment” and deals with reproductive rights and decisions. State Issue 2 concerns the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Of the 13 local issues on the ballot are countywide and none of them are in the City of Van Wert. Here is a list of the local issues as presented by the Van Wert County Board of Elections.

Village of Convoy: five years, 2 mills, renewal for fire and EMS equipment.

Village of Ohio City: five years, 3.5 mills, renewal for current operating expenses.

Village of Scott: five years, 2 mills, renewal fire and EMS expenses.

Harrison Township: five years, 2.2 mills, renewal for fire protection and ambulance/emergency services.

Harrison Township: five years, 0.5 mills, renewal for current expenses.

Harrison Township: five years, 0.3 mills, renewal for fire and EMS.

Union Township: five years, 0.8 mills, renewal for current expenses.

Lincolnview Local School District: five years, 2.5 mills, renewal for permanent improvements.

Liberty Township (excluding the Village of Ohio City): three years, 1.4 mills, renewal for fire protection.

Union Township (excluding the Village of Scott): five years, 1.8 mills, renewal.

Willshire Township (excluding the villages of Wren and Willshire): five years, 2 mills, replacement levy for fire and EMS services.

Village of Willshire: electric aggregation.

Village of Willshire: natural gas aggregation.

The local ballot also has the Van Wert mayor’s race, city and village council races, school board and township trustee races. Extended early in-person voting hours are being offered through Sunday.