Van Wert Police blotter 10/22-10/29/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 22 – arrested Bobby Lee Burnett on an outstanding warrant from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made in the 200 block of N. Lynn St., and officers also arrested April L. Nunemaker for possessing drug abuse instruments.

Sunday, October 22 – arrested Joshua Ricker for domestic violence in the 1100 block of Rosalie Drive.

Monday, October 23 – provided assistance to a male who was walking on Ohio 118.

Monday, October 23 – received a report of a broken mirror in the men’s restroom in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Monday, October 23 – a report was made in reference to a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Monday, October 23 – criminal damaging was reported in the 100 block of W. Main St.

Monday, October 23 – three parking citations were issued along Valam Drive.

Tuesday, October 24 – a debit card was found in the old Family Video parking lot in the 200 block of W. Main St. It was turned over to be returned to the owner.

Tuesday, October 24 – following a suspicious vehicle call at Tracy Auction House parking lot in the 10000 block of U.S. 127, Forrest G. Harrington of Van Wert was charged with possession of marijuana.

Tuesday, October 24 – arrested Thomas Lehmkuhle III on a felony warrant for burglary. He was taken to the Van Wert County Jail.

Tuesday, October 24 – harassment was reported in the 100 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, October 24 – an item was collected for safekeeping in the 300 block of Linda St.

Tuesday, October 24 – a domestic violence incident was reported on Bell Ave. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, October 24 – a miscellaneous drug offense report was taken in the 200 block of W. Fourth St.

Tuesday, October 24 – police were called to the 300 block of W. Crawford St. for a suspicious person in the area.

Wednesday, October 25 – a report was taken for criminal damaging and criminal trespass in the 400 block of Zimmerman Ave.

Wednesday, October 25 – John Aaron Holland II was arrested for menacing and criminal damaging in the 1000 block of Mendon Rd.

Wednesday, October 25 – there was a complaint of someone possibly shooting a gun inside the city limits. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday, October 25 – damage was reported to a residence from a possible burglary in the 300 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, October 26 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of Kenwick Drive.

Thursday, October 26 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 600 block of State St.

Thursday, October 26 – a report of a protection order violation was taken in the 600 block of State St.

Friday, October 27 – several fake dollar bills were located at Van Wert Elementary School.

Friday, October 27 – a two-vehicle crash occurred in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, October 27 – a report was made in reference to items being stolen from a motor vehicle at the reservoir.

Friday, October 27 – arrested Steven Darnell Jr. on two counts of menacing in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, October 27 – responded to the 800 block of N. Washington St. for a distraught female.

Saturday, October 28 – a resident at Apple Glenn Apartments reported her red, white and blue bicycle was stolen.

Saturday, October 28 – a resident reported receiving a threatening message from an unknown person.

Sunday, October 29 – a report was taken for a theft in the 600 block of E. Sycamore St.