VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/30/2023

Monday October 30, 2023

12:06 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who fell.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township to remove a dead animal from the roadway.

10:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren on a complaint of a stray dog.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a vacant residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a possible burglary.

11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:23 a.m.- Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:59 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Washington Township on a complaint of fraud.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Hessian Road in Hoaglin Township.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township. Middle Point EMS was dispatched to check injuries of the victim. Demitire Lee Wills, 21, was arrested on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Drury Street in the Village of Scott on a complaint of harassment.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Jackson Township to check the welfare of a resident.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist with an unruly juvenile.

5:29 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a commercial fire alarm at a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of an abandoned vehicle that was left on the property.

8:26 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Union Township with abdominal pain.