VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/31/2023

Tuesday October 31, 2023

5:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries reported.

6:39 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Juvenile Court. Kevin Owen Davies Jr., 34, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:00 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a dog.

8:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Atwater Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McConahay Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of fraud.

9:32 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville Fire, Delphos Fire, and Middle Point Fire for a chimney fire at a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Venedocia Cemetery.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Amber Lee Worl, 44, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:05 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a subject that fell.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a power line down in the roadway.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Courtney L. Thomas, 29, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:07 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township for a report of an injured deer.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a stray dog.

8:55 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for domestic violence. Tyree Dewitt, 31, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a protection order violation. Trischa Annette Dubrow, 44, of Convoy is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.