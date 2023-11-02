VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/1/2023

Wednesday November 1, 2023

4:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of trespassing.

7:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in York Township on a report of trespassing.

8:24 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Edward James Sellers, 44, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:57 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Jimmie D. Vibbert, 53, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to take a complaint of harassment.

9:04 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Ohio 118 in the Village of Ohio City on a report of a loose dog.

9:26 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Archer Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a loose dog.

10:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rhoades Mill Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of fraud.

12:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a report of domestic violence.

12:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

12:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Venedocia on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

1:24 p.m. – Dog Warden Responded to an area of Skinner Street in the City of Delphos on a complaint of a loose dog.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to standby as a peace officer.

4:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

5:37 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for an unresponsive male.

7:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walnut Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a motor vehicle striking a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle had fled the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

10:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.