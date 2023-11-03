VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/2/2023

Thursday November 2, 2023

5:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:19 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point on a report of theft.

10:22 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Blaine Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

11:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a stray dog being aggressive.

11:39 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of two abandon dogs.

12:38 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire and EMS to a location on Gamble Road in Ridge Township for power lines down on an occupied vehicle. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for violation of a protection order. Brandon D. Davis, 35, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:59 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with an injured heel.

4:26 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to Pearl Street in the Village of Rockford for a structure fire.

5:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township. A 2013 Ford Focus driven by Creighton Burrows III was southbound on Middle Point Wetzel Rd near Carpenter Road. Burrows said his brake lights came on and his steering wheel began to wobble, and he tried to correct it but overcorrected and hit a pole on the west side of the road before ending in the ditch.

5:52 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren Fire to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a combine fire.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for an unruly juvenile.

7:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area east of Glenmore in Willshire Township at the request of the Fort Wayne Air Traffic Control to check for an unauthorized green light shining in the sky.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Becker Road in Jennings Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

8:55 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Maxine Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

11:03 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township for an issue with a propane fireplace.