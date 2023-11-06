Thanksgiving service to be held

Submitted information

Trinity Friends Church will be hosting a community-wide Thanksgiving service to be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, November 19.

Pastors from all around the area will be participating in this special service. The Trinity Friends Church Praise Band will be providing music as well as a volunteer choir led by Paul Hoverman.

Please join us in giving thanks to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. All are welcome.

Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 North Franklin Street in Van Wert.