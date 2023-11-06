Church hosting Tagless Tag Sale

Submitted information

The Seattle 2024 Mission Team will be hosting a “Tagless Tag Sale” in the Family Life Center at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 11 and 18. Come check out a multitude of gently used household goods, Christmas items (even artificial trees), crafting supplies (including beautiful silk florals), and light furniture, among other things.

All items are as-is and freewill donation based (thus, the tagless). 100 percent of the proceeds go toward funding for service projects and travel expenses for the team as they serve at a homeless shelter for teens and young adults in Seattle, Washington, next spring.