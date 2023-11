TFC to host author and pastor

Submitted information

Trinity Friends Church is hosting a presentation on the history of the Israeli-Arab conflict by author and pastor Dr. Tom Kinnan, from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 12, at the church at 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

The event is open to the public at no charge. There will be an opportunity to give a voluntary love offering to Jews for Jesus.