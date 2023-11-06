VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/3/2023

Friday November 3, 2023

4:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Delphos Road in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:32 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a loose dog.

10:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to remove a deceased deer from the roadway.

11:34 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Jason Mitchell, 49, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:50 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of Walnut Grove Church Road in Liberty Township for a corn stubble fire.

2:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point for a dispute.

2:18 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

2:57 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for two loose dogs.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to speak with a resident on a dispute.

3:28 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township for a subject who fell.

5:03 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Jack Kelly Buckner, 48, of Willshire also received a new charge, fifth-degree felony of obstructing official business, after leading authorities on a chase. He’s being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:57 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill Fire to a location on the Paulding County Line Road in Jackson Township for a field and combine fire.

8:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of trespassing.