VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/4/2023

Saturday November 4, 2023

3:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a report of a wrong way driver.

5:50 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Prairie Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject unable to stand.

7:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of theft from a vehicle.

8:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of theft from a vehicle.

8:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Miller Poling Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of an ATV trespassing on several properties.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Maple Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township on a complaint of theft from a vehicle.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of theft and criminal mischief.

4:00 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a diabetic emergency.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on report of a subject violating a protection order.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Horn Road in Tully Township on a complaint of a subject shooting across or near the roadway.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Terry Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject littering.

5:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:22 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a trash fire.

10:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of reckless driving.

10:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township on a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived in the area and contacted the property owners. The report was found to be a swatting incident. Swatting is a phenomenon that involves a false report being made, via an incoming call. These hoax calls typically are received by a dispatch, or communication center, and are intended to generate a response by law enforcement and first responders. Swatting calls include, but are not limited to, reports of active shooters, bomb threats, or domestic incidents. Swatting calls target public locations such as schools and retail stores, as well as private residences, etc. Often, swatters will use various technologies to hide their true identity and location. Swatting is of concern as it can result in exhaustion of resources. Additionally, swatting calls can result in injury at targeted locations as responders may rush to get to the scene, or believe they are entering a violent situation.