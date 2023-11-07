Van Wert Police blotter 10/29-11/6/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 29 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 800 block of W. Main st.

Sunday, October 29 – arrested Jimmie Dean Vibbert for domestic threats in the 300 block of E. Sycamore St.

Sunday, October 29 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.

Sunday, October 29 – an incident of obstructing official business occurred in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.

Tuesday, October 31 – a burglary report from October 29 was taken in the 100 block of Fox Road.

Tuesday, October 31 – arrested Kevin O. Davies, 34, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant while in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, October 31 – arrested Tyler McClaren on an outstanding warrant.

Wednesday, November 1 – took a report regarding a juvenile in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, November 1 – a report was taken for telecommunications fraud in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.

Wednesday, November 1 – arrested a juvenile for assault in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Thursday, November 2 – charged Ayla Stephenson with criminal trespassing in the 300 block of Euclid Ave.

Thursday, November 2 – a report was taken for an assault that occurred in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, November 2 – charged Scott R. Bowman of Convoy with open container in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, OVI and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle while in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, November 3 – Walmart requested a male subjected be trespassed from the property. He was contacted and informed of the complaint. No charges were filed.

Friday, November 3 – a report was made in reference to an unruly juvenile at Van Wert Middle School.

Friday, November 3 – the theft of medication was reported from the 300 block of S. Walnut St.

Friday, November 3 – a single vehicle rollover crash occurred in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Friday, November 3 – a miscellaneous drug offense report was taken near the corner of N. Jefferson St. and Bonnewitz Ave.

Friday, November 3 – a report of abandoning animals was taken in the 500 block of Fox Rd.

Saturday, November 4 – a vehicle with three flat tires and no license plates was towed from the 200 of N. Market St.

Saturday, November 4 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Saturday, November 4 – the Van Wert Police Department and Fire Department responded to the 200 block of W. Third St.

Monday, November 6 – a parking violation was issued in the 100 block of E. Raymond St.