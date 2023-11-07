VW mayor’s race, state issues highlight today’s ballot

Results will be tallied tonight at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office. VW independent photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It is Election Day in Van Wert County and throughout Ohio and a three-way race for Van Wert mayor and State Issues 1 and 2 are among the items on today’s local ballot.

The polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. According to Pam Henderson, Director of the Van Wert County Board of Elections, a substantial number of Van Wert County voters, 3,105, or approximately 15 percent of the county’s registered voters, cast in-person ballots during the state’s early voting period. Another 362 ballots were sent out by mail and of those, 318 were returned as of midday Monday.

During the August special election, 2,063 ballots were cast early and voter turnout was 37 percent.

“With there being a larger turnout for early vote than August, we anticipate a larger turnout during Election Day as well,” Henderson said. “The two state issues, candidate races, and tax levy renewals are of special interest to voters for this November general election. I am anticipating a voter turnout of 40 percent or more.”

In Van Wert, voters must decide between incumbent Mayor Ken Markward or challengers Fred Fisher and Linda Agler-Evans. There’s also a race for council president in Van Wert. Current Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis is seeking the spot, along with Thad Eikenbary and Kirby Kelly. Current Council President Jerry Mazur opted not to seek another term. In addition, two people are running for the city’s first ward council seat – incumbent Jeff Agler and challenger Kurt Schalois, while four people are running for three at-large council seats – incumbents Judy Bowers and Jeff Kallas and challengers Joe Jared and Jana L. Ringwald.

There are school board races in two local districts, with two seats up for grabs in each one. Incumbent Crestview board members John Auld and Andrew Perrott are seeking re-election with challenger Todd Wehner also running for a seat. Incumbents Lincolnview school board members Brad Coil and Michelle Gorman are being challenged by Ashley Breese and Scott Eddy.

In addition to more than a dozen local issues, none of which are countywide, the ballot also has State Issue 1, commonly referred to as the “abortion issue” and State Issue 2, which concerns the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The VW independent will publish results as they come in tonight.