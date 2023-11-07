VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/5/2023

Sunday November 5, 2023

8:48 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

11:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for an injured deer.

12:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

1:12 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

2:11 p.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire to a residence on Piqua Road in Adams County, Indiana for a structure fire.

4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slack Road in Ridge Township to check the area after a bike was found in a ditch.

5:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township on a complaint of trespassing.

6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point on a report of domestic violence. Alexis Nikole Marihugh, 22, of Decatur, Indiana was arrested on a first degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:19 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject with pelvic pain.

7:39 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Brian Anthony Cutlip, 40, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.