VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/6/2023

Monday November 6, 2023

6:28 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a location on Ohio 49 and Short Road in Mercer County for a motor vehicle crash.

6:32 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Ohio City EMS to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Willshire Township for a medical alarm.

6:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sheets Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of trespassing.

11:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of harassment.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of theft.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to remove a tire from the roadway.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Juvenile Court for civil contempt. Bronson Edward Pate, 41, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional

Facility.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Chestnut Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with stroke symptoms.

11:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a commercial alarm.