VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/7/2023

Tuesday November 7, 2023

6:29 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a subject who passed out.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Ryan E. Houser, 38, of Rockford is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Houser is charged with aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; murder and unclassified felony, tampering with evidence a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability a third-degree felony. The charges are from an incident that occurred in the City of Van Wert.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a loose dog.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident.

12:58 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was ill.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a report of an intoxicated person on the property. Bailey Evan Campus, 21, of Fort Jennings was arrested for driving while under the influence and was transported to the Van Wert Correctional Facility.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of domestic violence.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rumble Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of hunters trespassing.

4:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:14 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Middle Point Road for a commercial fire alarm.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Venedocia Eastern Road in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies along with Delphos Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

7:35 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township on a complaint of a subject walking along the roadway.

10:33 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road for a subject with stroke symptoms.