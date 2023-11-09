VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/8/2023

Wednesday November 8, 2023

5:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township for a complaint of theft of fuel.

7:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township to check on a disabled motorist.

9:21 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren EMS to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:41 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Logan County Municipal Court for breaking and entering, and grand theft. Sean Patrick Fondren, 52, of Fort Wayne was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Logan County.

3:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident.

4:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a subject.

8:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.