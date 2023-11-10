Beer Barrel to open in Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

Good Food Restaurants, a family-owned restaurant company, announced today that it will open the 11th location of its popular Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill in Van Wert, at 11 a.m. Monday, November 13. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at at 10:45 a.m. at the restaurant, at 205 Towne Center Blvd.

Beer Barrel will feature a 235-seat dining room, custom built hickory furniture, a banquet room for private groups, a carryout/pick up area, a full bar, and a wood burning fireplace. Beer Barrel offers a large menu of unique appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrees, and its signature three styles of made-from-scratch pizza including its Thin & Crispy Style, Beer Barrel Deep Dish, and award-winning Original Beer Barrel Style.

Founder John Heaphy (right) and the Heaphy family. Photo submitted

Its full bar specializes in a wide array of 24 classic and craft beers on draft, as well as an extensive menu of bottled beer.

For many years after its founding in 1965, Beer Barrel’s one location on Lima’s industrial south side was a much-loved gathering place for friends and family known for its great pizza and relaxed atmosphere. In 2005, the original location was acquired by longtime restaurateur John Heaphy and his wife Aimee. The restaurant was temporarily closed for an expansion and renovation. The re-opened Beer Barrel featured an expanded menu and updated lodge-style design and was an immediate hit.

In addition to its newest location in Van Wert, Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill has ten locations in Lima, St. Marys, Findlay, Toledo, Columbus, and Fort Wayne and continues to be family owned and operated as a part of the Heaphy family’s Good Food Restaurants group.

“We are very humbled and excited to introduce Beer Barrel to Van Wert,” founder John Heaphy said. “Being only a half hour away from Lima, for years we’ve had many people ask us to bring Beer Barrel to Van Wert. The Van Wert Department of Economic Development and Van Wert Chamber of Commerce have been great to work with. We truly appreciate their partnership and feel very welcomed into the community.”

“We’re so excited to share our vision of warm, family-friendly hospitality with the people of Van Wert County,” he added.

Beer Barrel is accepting applications for all hourly positions. To apply and learn more visit https://beerbarrel.com/careers/.

In addition to Beer Barrel, Good Food Restaurants owns three other popular restaurant concepts: Happy Daz, a fast-casual diner with six locations in west central Ohio; Old City Prime, a fine dining American steakhouse in downtown Lima, and Sycamore, an all-day casual yet

elegant restaurant located in German Village in Columbus.