VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/9/2023

Thursday November 9, 2023

4:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Tully Township on a report of a loose hog in the roadway.

5:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Schumm Road in Willshire Township on a report of a loose horse.

7:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township for a report of an abandon vehicle along the roadway.

7:54 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Atwater Drive in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

9:04 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

10:09 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of McConahay Road in Pleasant Township for a loose dog.

11:16 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a subject having difficulty with a medical device.

11:33 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for subject possibly having cardiac problems.

2:54 p.m. – Dispatched Mendon Fire to an area of Sands Road in York Township for a field fire.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:20 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a field fire.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Bond Violation. Cody A. Gheen, 28, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:42 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire & EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a complaint of trespassing.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of children.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No Injuries were reported.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist with an unruly juvenile.

8:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire.

11:32 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject that had fallen.