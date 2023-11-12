Blessings Box donation…

The Black Swamp Cruiser Club recently donated food items for the Blessings Box at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Food and personal hygiene items are made available to anyone in need through this box located in the church parking lot on the corner of N. Washington St. and W. Sycamore St. in Van Wert. St. Mark’s would like to thank the Cruiser Club for their generous donation and encourage other groups to consider this as part of their community service projects. Pictured are club members Bob Cozad and Sharon Dowler and the Blessing Box. Photos submitted