Van Wert Police blotter 11/5-11/11/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, November 5 – a shoplifting incident was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, November 5 – a report was made in reference to a mentally distraught person in the 1100 block of Lincoln Highway.

Sunday, November 5 – the police and fire departments responded to the 400 block of Dickinson Ave.

Sunday, November 5 – arrested Cory Winhoven in the 300 block of Frothingham St. for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, November 5 – arrested Brian Anthony Cutlip, 40, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. The arrest was made in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Sunday, November 5 – arrested Madison Rose Schwaner for domestic violence in the 500 block of S. Chestnut St.

Monday, November 6 – an unruly juvenile was reported on Kiger St.

Monday, November 6 – a resident of S. Race St. reported identity fraud.

Monday, November 6 – a junk complaint report was taken in the 600 block of E. Main St.

Monday, November 6 – a welfare check was conducted in the 800 block of Elm St.

Monday, November 6 – the police and fire departments responded to the 600 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, November 7 – a 15-year-old juvenile was found in possession of drug paraphernalia at Van Wert High School. Minor misdemeanor charges were filed.

Tuesday, November 7 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 600 block of State St.

Tuesday, November 7 – responded to a report of a distraught male in the 200 block of Bonnewitz Ave.

Wednesday, November 8 – investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Wednesday, November 8 – responded to a report of a distraught male in the 200 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, November 8 – arrested Jessica Lee Thompson on an outstanding warrant from the Van Wert Police Department for domestic violence. The arrest was made on S. Shannon St., near Leeson Ave.

Thursday, November 9 – a burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Kear Road. No charges were filed.

Thursday, November 9 – charged Davinder Singh with theft after a shoplifting incident at Walmart.

Friday, November 10 – a stolen vehicle was located in the 500 block of W. Main St.

Friday, November 10 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 200 block of W. First St.

Friday, November 10 – a juvenile was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Friday, November 10 – a found license plate was turned into the police department.

Saturday, November 11 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, November 11 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 600 block of Golden Oaks Court.

Saturday, November 11 – arrested Todd J. Bruseau for vandalism in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, November 11 – an unruly juvenile was reported on S. Vine St.