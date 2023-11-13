VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/10/2023

Friday November 10, 2023

1:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City on a report of trespassing.

6:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Oho City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.

8:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township on a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located by the deputy while responding to the residence.

8:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a crash in an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township. A 2020 Dodge Ram driven by Nicholas Childers of Bluffton was eastbound in the right lane. A 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Michael Friia of Pandora was also eastbound but in the left lane. The roadway curved at the overpass of Dog Creek Road. It appeared that the skid marks started in the slow lane. The skid marks went across the left lane and then off the left side of the roadway into the median area. There was damage to the right front of the Chrysler. The Dodge had damage to the left side that started just behind the driver’s door. Both units drove away from the scene.

10:11 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on State Road in York Township for a subject who had fallen.

1:33 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

2:44 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to the report of a field fire behind a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a vehicle that had been located that was reported stolen earlier in the day.

4:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an abandoned bicycle.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of an unwanted subject at the residence.

5:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:14 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with extreme foot pain.

11:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.