VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/11/2023

Saturday November 11, 2023

1:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

7:15 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

10:57 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire and Wren Fire to a location on Main Street in Glenmore for the report of a rubbish fire.

11:40 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Wright Cemetery.

4:18 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Police to an area of Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a loose dog.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point on a report of a noise disturbance.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy on a report of a parked vehicle being struck by an unknown vehicle.