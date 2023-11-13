VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/11/2023
Saturday November 11, 2023
1:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
7:15 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.
10:57 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire and Wren Fire to a location on Main Street in Glenmore for the report of a rubbish fire.
11:40 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery.
1:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Wright Cemetery.
4:18 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Police to an area of Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a loose dog.
5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point on a report of a noise disturbance.
8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
9:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy on a report of a parked vehicle being struck by an unknown vehicle.
POSTED: 11/13/23 at 1:53 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement