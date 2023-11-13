VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/12/2023

Sunday November 12, 2023

12:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy.

2:40 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having a panic attack.

2:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

3:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy.

5:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

6:40 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a panic attack.

7:51 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with low oxygen levels.

3:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of ATVs running on the street.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren on a complaint of trespassing.

4:40 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A blue 2007 GMC Canyon being driven by Cori Rogers of Convoy was southbound on Ohio 49. A red 2009 GMC Yukon being driven by Oseas Montejo Dominguez of Fort Wayne, Indiana was westbound on Van Wert Paulding County Line. Dominguez did not stop at the stop sign and was struck by Rogers in the front passenger side quarter panel. Both vehicles continued onto the southwest side of the intersection where they both came to a stop. A passenger in the Yukon taken to Van Wert Health by Convoy Fire and EMS. Payne EMS was also at the scene to assist with any other possible injuries. Three children were treated at the scene and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.