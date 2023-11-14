Beer Barrel opening…

A ribbon cutting ceremony held Monday morning officially marked the opening of Van Wert’s newest restaurant – Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill. It’s in the former Aaron’s building on Towne Center Blvd. Founder John Heaphy thanked Van Wert city officials, economic development officials and the community in general for supporting the newest location. He also noted over 90 people have been hired to staff the establishment. For more on Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill, click here. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent