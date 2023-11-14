VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/13/2023

Monday November 13, 2023

12:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

3:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of trespassing.

7:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:10 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with cardiac issues.

2:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fife Road in Hoaglin Township to check for an injured deer.

2:39 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 49 in Mercer County.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to investigate a report of vandalism.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject walking in the roadway.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. A 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Darren Sutton of Payne was traveling northbound across U.S. 30 onto Ohio 49 from Payne Road and failed to yield. His SUV collided with a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Demetrius Gray of Georgia. No injuries were reported.

5:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Frankliln Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:40 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:15 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty with swollen legs and pain.