VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/14/2023

Tuesday November 14, 2023

3:53 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on State Road in Washington Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

4:36 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lehman Road in Washington Township for a subject feeling dizzy.

8:09 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a report of two loose dogs.

8:25 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

12:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a report of an injured deer.

12:42 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

12:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:18 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy on a complaint of theft.

2:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:15 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point and Van Wert Fire to a field fire on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:42 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a report of a suspicious male.

7:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash. Unit One was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 on the overpass between Dutch John and U.S. 127. The driver of unit one advised that there was a blue pickup truck with appliances in the bed that did not look secure, and a large appliance fell out and unit one collided with the large appliance in the roadway. Unit one had minor damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

8:37 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a subject who fell.