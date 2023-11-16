VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/15/2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

2:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for an automotive alarm.

4:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:05 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint of vandalism to a restroom at Lincolnview Schools.

8:38 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply at a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia. The subject was also found to be in violation of a protection order. Abbey Elaine Eutsler, 37, of Venedocia is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on the issued warrant and two counts of violation of protection order.

9:03 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Sands Road in the Village of Elgin for a subject with low oxygen level.

11:19 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a report of a stray dog.

11:22 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

1:08 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on State Road in Jennings Township for a subject who had fallen.

2:16 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

2:51 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Township Road 49 in Paulding County to assist Payne Fire at a woods fire.

2:52 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of four wheelers running on the street.

6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

6:40 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with low blood sugar.

6:44 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.