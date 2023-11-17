VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/16/2023

Thursday November 16, 2023

12:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of assault. Charges have been filed in Van Wert Municipal Court and a warrant was issued, for first degree misdemeanor assault on Eliza Starr Shaner, 23, of Fremont, Ohio.

3:06 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject having chest pain.

4:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a loose dog.

4:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a report of assault. No charges were filed in the incident.

5:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject in a wheelchair along the edge of the roadway.

6:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Clime Street in the City of Delphos to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a subject in a wheelchair along the edge of the roadway.

7:35 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to an area of Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with hip pain.

9:47 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert.

9:47 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in York Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

9:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:49 a.m. – Deputies made a citizens assist from the City of Van Wert to the Village of Ohio City.

10:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.

1:44 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire a report of a field fire on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township on a report of reckless driving.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Jackson Township to check the report of a suspicious subject.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a ATV being on the street and driving recklessly.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township attempting to locate a report of a field fire.

6:17 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of a semi truck that struck a pole and had wires down. The vehicle had left the scene.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township on a complaint of a subject walking along the roadway.

8:28 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard for a subject with chest pain.

9:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

9:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of trespassing.