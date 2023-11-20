VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/17/2023

Friday, November 17, 2023

5:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township. Both units were traveling northeast on U.S. 127 approaching the roundabout at Marsh Road and U.S. 224. A 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by Bobby Jai Johnson of Wren had to stop just prior to the roundabout for oncoming traffic and was hit from behind by a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Elizabeth Ann Pollack of Oakwood.

6:57 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a subject who passed out.

9:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a resident.

10:13 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a dog being locked in a vehicle for several hours.

12:13 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township on a report of two loose dogs.

3:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burt Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:43 p.m. – Deputies received a report of a resident missing from Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy. Deputies were able to contact the resident and verified the resident was okay. The resident had returned home.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a loose dog.

7:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a loose dog.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No Injuries were reported.

11:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.