VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/18/2023

Saturday November 18, 2023

3:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist a disabled motorist.

9:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Ohio State Line in Tully Township for an injured deer.

9:38 a.m. – Deputies spoke with residents from Hoaglin Township on a complaint of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The matter remains under investigation.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Daniel Thomas Lehmkuhle, 25, of Delphos was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fort Recovery Road in the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of a car window being busted.

3:02 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Oak Street in the Village of Wren for a loose dog on the property.

8:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

9:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a report of a fire.

11:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a noise disturbance.

11:45 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Juvenile Court for civil contempt. Tamara L. Adams, 38, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. She was located by the Van Wert City Police.