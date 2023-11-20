VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/19/2023

Sunday November 19, 2023

12:11 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township for a subject who has been ill.

5:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy on a noise disturbance.

9:09 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Linden Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Whie Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of hunters shooting towards the roadway.

11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of trespassing.

11:36 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having seizures.

11:43 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was reported as being unresponsive.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a suspicious male walking in the area trespassing on property.

12:17 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ridge Township on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

12:44 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of suspicious activity.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy on a noise disturbance.

4:55 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a subject who was diaphoretic.

5:26 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a residence on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of smoke in a residence. Canceled en route, was found to be smoke from cooking, no fire.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township on a report of reckless driving.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of reckless driving.

6:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Heist Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.