Van Wert Police blotter 11/12-11/18/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, November 12 – arrested Emmett L. Waltz III for strangulation and domestic violence, both third degree felonies, after receiving a report of domestic violence in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, November 12 – criminal damaging was reported in the 900 block of Kiger St.

Monday, November 13 – a disorderly conduct incident occurred in the 600 block of Franklin St.

Monday, November 13 – a report was made in reference to counterfeit money being passed at the Orchard Tree restaurant.

Monday, November 13 – Van Wert Police were called to the Van Wert School at the Goedde for a student in possession of marijuana paraphernalia. The juvenile was charged in this incident.

Monday, November 13 – a criminal trespass report was taken in the 200 block of Market St.

Monday, November 13 – responded to the 700 block of Perry St. for a distraught male.

Tuesday, November 14 – several noise complaints were called in for the 200 block of Sibley St. within a short time. After issuing a warning and after another complaint, Tyran Jemison was charged with disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, November 14 – following a suspicious person call at Pak-A-Sak North, Dustin W. Kehmkuhle was arrested on two outstanding failure to appear warrants.

Tuesday, November 14 – the theft of car keys was reported in the 900 block of Kiger St.

Tuesday, November 14 – a possible dog bite was reported in the 500 block of E. Central Ave.

Tuesday, November 14 – issued a summons to Larry W. Wilson for possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, November 14 – arrested a 14-year-old for domestic violence after an incident in the 100 block of E. Maple Ave.

Wednesday, November 15 – took a report of criminal trespassing in the 1400 block of Krendl Drive.

Wednesday, November 15 – took a report of trespassing in the 500 block of St. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, November 15 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 400 block of S. Walnut St.

Wednesday, November 15 – took a trespassing report in the 800 block of Fox Road.

Thursday, November 16 – a juvenile was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Thursday, November 16 – a trespassing report was taken in the 700 block of Fox Road.

Friday, November 17 – a juvenile was reported having drug paraphernaila in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Friday, November 17 – a two-vehicle injury crash occurred at S. Shannon St. and Liberty St.

Friday, November 17 – a single vehicle crash occurred in the 800 block of S. Washington St.

Friday, November 17 – a welfare check on a distraught male was completed in the 100 block of S. Wall St.

Saturday, November 18 – an assault was reported in the 800 block of Woodland Ave.

Saturday, November 18 – arrested Sebastian Schafer, 21, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant from Mercer County.

Saturday, November 18 – arrested Brian Elston of Paulding for OVI, speeding, no operator’s license and open container in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Saturday, November 18 – arrested Tamara L. Adams, 38, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant while in the 200 block of W. Main St.