VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/20/2023

Monday November 20, 2023

5:24 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

7:55 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject what was lethargic.

8:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a report of a possible breaking and entering to a camper.

8:48 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with an injured leg.

9:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert to investigate a report of failure to register a change of address.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of failure to pay for gas.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

11:17 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert who was confused.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Thistlewood Court in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of domestic violence. Jadin Michael Duffin, 21, of Ohio City was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Duffin is charged with domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

6:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.